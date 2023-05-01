TiraVerse (TVRS) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. One TiraVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. TiraVerse has a market cap of $899,200.45 and $0.46 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TiraVerse’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000899 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TiraVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TiraVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

