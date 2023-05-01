Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $830,644.17 and $53,677.63 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00460152 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $57,135.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

