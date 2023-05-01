Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

DIVI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,781. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $153.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.64. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

