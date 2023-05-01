Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.25. 787,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $302.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

