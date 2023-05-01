Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 270,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.