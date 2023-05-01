Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 270,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.