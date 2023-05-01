Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,053.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,131 shares of company stock worth $8,885,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $197.50. 803,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a PE ratio of 944.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.