Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,255,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Profile

ASML stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $636.30. The company had a trading volume of 157,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.37. The company has a market cap of $251.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

