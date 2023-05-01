Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after buying an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,971. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

