Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.17. 491,563 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average is $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

