Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNOV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 629.8% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BNOV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $143.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.