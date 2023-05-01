Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 615 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $442.30. 478,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.52. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

