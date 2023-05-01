Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $2,045,681.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,732 shares of company stock worth $21,971,809. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE HCA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $287.32. The company had a trading volume of 216,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.