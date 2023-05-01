Thomas E. Long Purchases 4,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Long bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.17 per share, for a total transaction of $200,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 462,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

TCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

