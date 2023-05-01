The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 3.4% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.80. 618,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,346. The company has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

