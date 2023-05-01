The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $237.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

