The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.38 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.20.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,859 shares of company stock worth $10,641,511 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

