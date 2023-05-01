The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.12. 4,029,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.51 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

