The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Neutral

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.6 %

GPC traded up $2.61 on Monday, reaching $170.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,062. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

