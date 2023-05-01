The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) by 207.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 156.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

FNLC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.61. 8,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,886. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.52.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 1,958 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $49,106.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

