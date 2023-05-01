The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 410,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,120,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $277.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.