The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.96. The company had a trading volume of 308,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,837. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.96. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

