The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after buying an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $206.78 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.18. The company has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.