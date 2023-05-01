The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.49. 235,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,049. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.18. The firm has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

