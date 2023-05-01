The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.02.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.4 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$67.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.30. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$86.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5818386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

