TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,675,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 44,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,900,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About TG Therapeutics

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Stories

