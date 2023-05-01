TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$123.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark upped their target price on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$154.10.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$146.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$160.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$148.27. TFI International has a one year low of C$93.63 and a one year high of C$173.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

About TFI International

In other news, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,260.00. In related news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$149.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,476,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,906,232. Also, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total value of C$1,727,260.00. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.