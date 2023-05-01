TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given “Maintains” Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their maintains rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.13.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TFII traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.44. The company had a trading volume of 292,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.59. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $128.93.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in TFI International by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in TFI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in TFI International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.