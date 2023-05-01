Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $914.18 million and $15.78 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004380 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003857 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 957,492,194 coins and its circulating supply is 936,252,746 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.