Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,719 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,104 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 1.2 %

TSLA traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $162.27. 28,441,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,954,281. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day moving average is $177.47. The company has a market cap of $514.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.69.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

