TerraClassicUSD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.46 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $194.28 million and $12.46 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00059899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00038832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,151,403 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,875,002 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

