Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Trading Up 4.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $80.39 and last traded at $80.15. Approximately 40,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 75,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.42.

The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.53 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Azita Arvani sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $164,000.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $899,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 4.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tennant by 72.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tennant by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tennant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

