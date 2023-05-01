Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.115-1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Tennant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$4.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of Tennant stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.42. 13,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

In related news, Director Azita Arvani sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $164,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tennant by 21.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

