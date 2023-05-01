Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.115-1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Tennant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$4.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

NYSE:TNC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $158,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,025.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tennant by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tennant by 42.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the second quarter valued at $225,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

