Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$72.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.90.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$63.11 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$32.68 and a one year high of C$66.04. The company has a market cap of C$31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

