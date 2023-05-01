Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.81.

TECK traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 319,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

