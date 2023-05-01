Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$69.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.81.

Teck Resources stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 73.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 106,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

