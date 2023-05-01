TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Cut to $127.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $122.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

