TD Securities Increases Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $12.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EGO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.19. 1,107,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,128. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -279.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.