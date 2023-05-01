TD Cowen Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $220.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.74.

NASDAQ:META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average of $154.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

