Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Down 0.1 %

Tapestry stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.