Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.98–$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.34 million.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of SRDX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.04. 127,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $42.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Surmodics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Surmodics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Surmodics by 694.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Surmodics by 34.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

