Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in April

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 232,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 96,224 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SLF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.08. 476,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,777. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

