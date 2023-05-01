Summit Financial LLC Sells 4,006 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $374,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 433.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 72,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $35.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

