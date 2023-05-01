Summit Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,651,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

