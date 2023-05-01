Summit Financial LLC Purchases 2,922 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,436 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,755,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $93.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

