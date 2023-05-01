Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,451 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $52.12 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

