Summit Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,781,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,691,000 after acquiring an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $154.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.55. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

