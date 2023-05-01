Summit Financial LLC Has $536,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

ICE opened at $108.93 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

