Summit Financial LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.82.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.1 %

CAT stock opened at $218.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

