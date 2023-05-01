Summit Financial LLC Buys 693 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

